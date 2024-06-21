A new powerful well was launched in Ukraine: it produces 439 thousand cubic meters of gas daily

Ukraine has launched a new powerful well, which produces 439 thousand cubic meters of gas per day, reported in the Naftogaz Group on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"JSC Ukrgasvydobuvannya, which is part of the Naftogaz Group, has drilled and put into operation another powerful well. It additionally gives Ukraine 439 thousand cubic meters. m of gas every day, " the report says.

The well was laid as an exploration well to assess, in particular, the gas content in one of the newly discovered deposits. Its depth is 5 km 767 m.

The new well began drilling in September 2023.

Recall

Recently, a high-performance Well with a flow rate of 280 thousand cubic meters was launched. m of gas and 120 tons of gas condensate per day.