A new group of communal workers from Odesa went to build fortifications in the east

A new group of utility workers went to eastern Ukraine to build fortifications. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, a new group of utility workers has been sent today to carry out construction work on fortifications in the east of the country. This team will replace their colleagues who have been working in difficult and dangerous conditions for a month. Two of the previous group decided to stay on site.

The management instructed the relevant manager to develop a bonus system for those who work on the front line, near the firing lines.

