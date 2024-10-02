A new group of communal workers from Odesa went to build fortifications in the east
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Odesa has announced that a new group of utility workers will be sent to build fortifications in eastern Ukraine. They will replace their colleagues who have been working there for a month; two of the previous group remained in place.
A new group of utility workers went to eastern Ukraine to build fortifications. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, a new group of utility workers has been sent today to carry out construction work on fortifications in the east of the country. This team will replace their colleagues who have been working in difficult and dangerous conditions for a month. Two of the previous group decided to stay on site.
The management instructed the relevant manager to develop a bonus system for those who work on the front line, near the firing lines.
Works on construction of fortifications completed in Mykolaiv region - Shmyhal26.09.24, 19:28 • 18166 views