A new group of communal workers from Odesa went to build fortifications in the east

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 64033 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103115 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166427 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137530 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142949 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138967 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181943 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112065 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172525 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104743 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99669 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109586 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111676 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45873 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52921 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166428 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181943 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172525 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188837 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141685 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141744 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137891 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154784 views
A new group of communal workers from Odesa went to build fortifications in the east

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19432 views

The mayor of Odesa has announced that a new group of utility workers will be sent to build fortifications in eastern Ukraine. They will replace their colleagues who have been working there for a month; two of the previous group remained in place.

A new group of utility workers went to eastern Ukraine to build fortifications. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, a new group of utility workers has been sent today to carry out construction work on fortifications in the east of the country. This team will replace their colleagues who have been working in difficult and dangerous conditions for a month. Two of the previous group decided to stay on site.

The management instructed the relevant manager to develop a bonus system for those who work on the front line, near the firing lines.

Works on construction of fortifications completed in Mykolaiv region - Shmyhal26.09.24, 19:28 • 18166 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarUNN-Odesa
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

