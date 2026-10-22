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A new Austrian system for protection against FPV drones, which has already undergone testing, could be used in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9392 views

Austrian company GuardAero has unveiled the APS1 with a 36-barrel turret for intercepting FPV drones. The system could protect Ukraine's light vehicles.

A new Austrian system for protection against FPV drones, which has already undergone testing, could be used in Ukraine

The Austrian company GuardAero has presented the APS1 active protection system for the first time. It is capable of intercepting FPV drones and loitering munitions. Military analysts believe that similar technology could be useful for Ukraine, particularly for protecting military transport and light armored vehicles from Russian drones. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The APS1 system is equipped with a rotating turret featuring 36 barrels, which presumably use ammunition loaded with shot. The system also has four camera blocks that provide 360-degree coverage and enable threats to be detected from different directions.

In the released test footage, the system demonstrates the interception of drones. At the same time, the manufacturer has not yet disclosed the exact technical specifications of the APS1.

How the Austrian development could help the Ukrainian military

Defense Express analysts draw attention to the system's design, which allows it to repel repeated FPV drone attacks from one direction. Unlike systems with fixed launchers, the rotating turret can use the entire available ammunition load regardless of the direction of the threat.

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For Ukraine, this technology could be particularly relevant for protecting pickup trucks, logistics vehicles, and light armored vehicles, which are under constant threat from Russian FPV drones.

However, the system has limitations. During testing, the APS1 used several rounds to intercept a single drone. Therefore, its 36-round ammunition capacity may not be sufficient to repel a mass attack.

According to analysts, systems with machine-gun armament and a larger ammunition capacity may be more promising for heavy armored vehicles. Meanwhile, the APS1 could serve as an example of a relatively simple design for the mass protection of light military transport.

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Stepan Haftko

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