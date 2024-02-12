A man trying to disassemble a shell was killed in Donetsk region, another person was wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106703 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115113 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157713 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160882 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175708 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148489 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231052 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113126 views

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 54102 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 61242 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 59703 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 37835 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 50657 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259044 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231027 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216675 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242210 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228673 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106647 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 81004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86504 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114728 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115548 views
A man trying to disassemble a shell was killed in Donetsk region, another person was wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28349 views

The men tried to disassemble the artillery shell. As a result of the explosion, one man died on the spot, another was hospitalized.

A man who was disassembling an artillery shell was killed in Donetsk region, and another person was injured. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN writes. 

Details

The incident occurred near the village of Molocharka, Kramatorsk district. 

The men were trying to disassemble an artillery shell. As a result of the explosion, one man born in 1993 died on the spot, the other was hospitalized

- the agency summarized.

Addendum

The State Emergency Service urges Ukrainians not to  disassemble or move the unexploded ordnance they find. The rescuers emphasize that in case of such a finding, one should immediately return back the same way and call the bomb squad by calling 101.

Recall

In Mykolaiv region, a mandied as a result of the detonation of a munition . He brought the munition home and tried to disassemble it with an ax. 

Second man killed by enemy mine in Kherson region in one day12.02.24, 17:59 • 19643 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

