A man trying to disassemble a shell was killed in Donetsk region, another person was wounded

A man who was disassembling an artillery shell was killed in Donetsk region, and another person was injured. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred near the village of Molocharka, Kramatorsk district.

The men were trying to disassemble an artillery shell. As a result of the explosion, one man born in 1993 died on the spot, the other was hospitalized - the agency summarized.

Addendum

The State Emergency Service urges Ukrainians not to disassemble or move the unexploded ordnance they find. The rescuers emphasize that in case of such a finding, one should immediately return back the same way and call the bomb squad by calling 101.

Recall

In Mykolaiv region, a mandied as a result of the detonation of a munition . He brought the munition home and tried to disassemble it with an ax.

Second man killed by enemy mine in Kherson region in one day