In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A man in uniform found dead on the street in Odesa region

A dead man in a military uniform was found on the street in Podilsk, Odesa region, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

A man in uniform found dead on the street in Odesa region

In Odesa region, a dead man in a military uniform was found on the street.

This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the press service of the Odesa regional police, UNN reports.

It is reported that the body of a man in military uniform was found on the street in Podilsk, Odesa region.

An investigative team is currently working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The Ternopil Regional TCC is conducting an investigation into the death of a 49-year-old resident of Chortkiv districtwho was hospitalized from the facility. 

