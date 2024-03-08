A man in uniform found dead on the street in Odesa region

In Odesa region, a dead man in a military uniform was found on the street.

This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the press service of the Odesa regional police, UNN reports.

It is reported that the body of a man in military uniform was found on the street in Podilsk, Odesa region.

An investigative team is currently working at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Addendum Addendum

The Ternopil Regional TCC is conducting an investigation into the death of a 49-year-old resident of Chortkiv districtwho was hospitalized from the facility.