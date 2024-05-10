A man in Kherson region threw a shell from the attic of a house: two people were injured in the explosion

Two people were injured in Kyselivka, Kherson region, as a result of the detonation of a Russian shell, the Kherson RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"A 38-year-old man dropped a shell from the attic of his house, which remained after an enemy shelling. As a result of the explosion, the victim sustained an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the chest and leg," the RMA reported on Telegram.

Later, it became known about another victim, a 51-year-old man.

Both were taken to the hospital.

The second victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury. "Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate. He is being provided with the necessary assistance," the RMA said.

