A man in a camouflage uniform was found hanged in a park in Odesa

While walking his dog in Dyukivskyi Park in Odesa, a passerby came across a man hanging from a noose in a camouflage uniform. According to investigators, the man was not a military man. Writes UNN with reference to Suspilne.

A resident of Odesa found the body of a man around 6:50 am. He was wearing camouflage clothing.

A group of law enforcement officers identified the deceased, he was not related to the military. The man was 32 years old and did not leave a suicide note.

This case was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 of the Criminal Code, with the cause of death being suicide.

Beating and driving a man to suicide: Kyiv Regional CCC denies the scandal