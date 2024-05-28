A man in a camouflage uniform was found hanged in a park in Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
A 32-year-old man wearing a camouflage uniform was found hanging in Dyukivskyi Park in Odesa. He did not leave a suicide note.
While walking his dog in Dyukivskyi Park in Odesa, a passerby came across a man hanging from a noose in a camouflage uniform. According to investigators, the man was not a military man. Writes UNN with reference to Suspilne.
A resident of Odesa found the body of a man around 6:50 am. He was wearing camouflage clothing.
A group of law enforcement officers identified the deceased, he was not related to the military. The man was 32 years old and did not leave a suicide note.
This case was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 of the Criminal Code, with the cause of death being suicide.
