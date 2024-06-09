In Lutsk, a man accidentally detonated a grenade at the Post Office – mass media

In Lutsk, a man accidentally detonated a pyrotechnic imitation grenade at the Novaya Pochta branch. The post office staff was not injured. This is reported by local media, reports UNN.

Luchanin ordered three pyrotechnic imitation grenades on the internet. After receiving the parcel, I decided to inspect them on the spot - at the Novaya Pochta branch on Sobornost. Not following the rules for handling such objects, he accidentally pulled out the pin of one of the training grenades. And it exploded - the message says.

It is reported that the victim received medical assistance, there are no threats to his health.

The police noted that the post office staff was not injured.

