Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Lutsk, a man accidentally detonated a grenade at the Post Office – mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38992 views

In Lutsk, a man accidentally set off a pyrotechnic imitation grenade at the Novaya Pochta post office, but none of the employees were injured.

In Lutsk, a man accidentally detonated a pyrotechnic imitation grenade at the Novaya Pochta branch. The post office staff was not injured. This is reported by local media, reports UNN.

Luchanin ordered three pyrotechnic imitation grenades on the internet. After receiving the parcel, I decided to inspect them on the spot - at the Novaya Pochta branch on Sobornost. Not following the rules for handling such objects, he accidentally pulled out the pin of one of the training grenades. And it exploded

- the message says.

It is reported that the victim received medical assistance, there are no threats to his health.

The police noted that the post office staff was not injured.

Addition

In Brovary, a man detonated a grenade, wounding a policeman.

In the city of Boryslav, Lviv region, on Wednesday, May 8, a man was killed on the street from a grenade explosion.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
brovaryBrovary
lutskLutsk
lvivLviv

