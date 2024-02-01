A list of problems was presented: the OP announced a meeting with representatives of the Council for Business Support

A meeting was held with representatives of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under martial law, and a list of problems was presented. This was reported by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

"I met with representatives of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law. We presented a list of problems. We talked about possible ways to solve them," said Yermak.

According to the head of the OP, the next step is a coordination meeting with stakeholders from the state to prepare specific solutions that will be presented to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We need to work together to develop a new paradigm of interaction between the state and business, where the success of entrepreneurs will come first. We are working on the necessary solutions together," he summarized.

