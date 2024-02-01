ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106537 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160804 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258935 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175682 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166553 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148486 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230959 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A list of problems was presented: the OP announced a meeting with representatives of the Council for Business Support

A list of problems was presented: the OP announced a meeting with representatives of the Council for Business Support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29845 views

Representatives of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law met with Andriy Yermak to present a list of problems and discuss possible solutions. The next step is a coordination meeting with government stakeholders to prepare specific solutions.

A meeting was held with representatives of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under martial law, and a list of problems was presented. This was reported by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

"I met with representatives of the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law. We presented a list of problems. We talked about possible ways to solve them," said Yermak. 

According to the head of the OP, the next step is a coordination meeting with stakeholders from the state to prepare specific solutions that will be presented to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We need to work together to develop a new paradigm of interaction between the state and business, where the success of entrepreneurs will come first. We are working on the necessary solutions together," he summarized.

The Council for Entrepreneurship Support has been established in Ukraine: its composition has been announced26.01.24, 22:20 • 102702 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

