The Council for Entrepreneurship Support has been established in Ukraine: its composition has been announced

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree establishing the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law. The document is published on the website of the President's Office, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that in order to consolidate the efforts of the state and business under martial law, preserve and develop entrepreneurial potential, the Presidential Decree establishes the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law as an advisory body under the President of Ukraine.

To determine that the main tasks of the Council are:

systematic analysis of the situation regarding the right to entrepreneurship under martial law, the practice of formulating and implementing state policy on the observance of guarantees of the right to entrepreneurship, the results of such analysis and submission of proposals to the President of Ukraine on possible ways and mechanisms for resolving problematic issues;

review of draft laws on entrepreneurship, development of proposals to improve Ukrainian legislation on business entities;

promoting effective interaction between the state and business entities and public associations representing their interests, and disseminating the best international practices.

This Decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication on January 26, 2024.

Membership of the Board

The Council is composed of:

Artem Ihorovych Borodatyuk - co-founder of NetPeak LLC (by agreement)

Oleg GOROKHOVSKYI - co-founder of FINTECH BAND LLC (by agreement)

Konstantin Alekseevich Efimenko - President of BIOFARMA PLASMA LLC (by agreement)

Taras Volodymyrovych KITSMEI - member of the Board of Representatives of the Association "Information Technologies of Ukraine", co-owner of LLC "Softserve" (by agreement)

Vyacheslav Klymov - President of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, member of the Supervisory Board of "Nova Poshta" LLC (by agreement)

Oleksandr KONOTOPSKYI - member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, co-owner of AJAX SYSTEMS MANUFACTURING LLC (by agreement)

Dmytro Oliynyk - Chairman of the Council of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine (by agreement).

Recall

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of a new mechanism of communication with entrepreneurs - the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform, which will create a new history of relations, in particular, between law enforcement and entrepreneurs.

