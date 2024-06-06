Large-scale fire was extinguished after a night attack by an enemy drone on an Infrastructure facility in Khmelnitsky region

In the Khmelnitsky region, a large-scale fire was eliminated at an infrastructure facility that occurred as a result of an enemy drone attack at night, the head of the State Emergency Service in the region and the head of the Khmelnitsky RMA Sergey Tyurin reported, writes UNN.

Details

The State Emergency Service pointed out that"at night, on June 6, as a result of a UAV attack in one of the settlements of the Khmelnitsky region, a fire broke out at an Infrastructure Facility."

"In the Khmelnitsky region, firefighters liquidated a large - scale fire that occurred as a result of an enemy attack," the State Emergency Service reported on Facebook.

Before the fire was extinguished, as noted, 55 rescuers were received on 15 units of Fire-Rescue and special equipment, as well as a fire train.

"Fortunately, there are no injured or dead," the State Emergency Service noted.