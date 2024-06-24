A large-scale fire in Odessa after the attack of the Russian Federation was extinguished: rescuers showed the elimination of consequences

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 86489 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 95962 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114604 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186501 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231201 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142072 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368286 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181585 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149549 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197857 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 86489 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80942 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95962 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 95085 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114604 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2494 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10821 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12521 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16644 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37664 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A large-scale fire in Odessa after the attack of the Russian Federation was extinguished: rescuers showed the elimination of consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27638 views

A large-scale fire caused by the attack of Russian troops in Odessa was eliminated by rescuers, as a result of the attack, 3 people were injured.

A large-scale fire in Odessa after the attack of the Russian Federation was extinguished: rescuers showed the elimination of consequences

In Odessa, rescuers liquidated a large-scale fire that occurred as a result of a Russian attack, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the elimination of consequences, writes UNN.

Details

According to the state emergency service, warehouses burned on an area of 3000 square meters. m. more than 90 firefighters and about 20 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fire. Firefighters worked under the threat of repeated attacks, the ministry noted. 

A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsya was also involved.

"As a result of the enemy strike, 3 people were injured," the State Emergency Service said.

Russian Federation attack on Odessa: three people sought medical attention24.06.24, 12:00 • 26809 views

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 46 people.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
Ukrainian Railways
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31