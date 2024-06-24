A large-scale fire in Odessa after the attack of the Russian Federation was extinguished: rescuers showed the elimination of consequences
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire caused by the attack of Russian troops in Odessa was eliminated by rescuers, as a result of the attack, 3 people were injured.
In Odessa, rescuers liquidated a large-scale fire that occurred as a result of a Russian attack, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the elimination of consequences, writes UNN.
Details
According to the state emergency service, warehouses burned on an area of 3000 square meters. m. more than 90 firefighters and about 20 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fire. Firefighters worked under the threat of repeated attacks, the ministry noted.
A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsya was also involved.
"As a result of the enemy strike, 3 people were injured," the State Emergency Service said.
Psychologists of the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 46 people.