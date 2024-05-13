A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv region: a warehouse of 1500 square meters burned down

On the night of May 13, a production and warehouse building with a total area of 1500 square meters caught fire in the village of Vasyshchevo, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports .

"At night in Vasyshchevo village, a fire broke out in a production and warehouse building with a total area of 1500 square meters. The fire has now been extinguished. No one was injured," the SES said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As noted, 10 fire trucks and 60 personnel of the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fire.

