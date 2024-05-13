Fire extinguished in Zaporizhzhia on an open area of 6 hectares

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71032 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105162 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148152 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152378 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248920 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173790 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165097 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148272 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225116 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102204 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41886 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36686 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54990 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48878 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225117 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211296 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237083 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223946 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71038 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48878 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54990 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112624 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113547 views
Fire extinguished in Zaporizhzhia on an open area of 6 hectares

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28455 views

Rescuers extinguished three fires covering an area of 6 hectares in Zaporizhzhia, with strong winds and difficult terrain making firefighting difficult.

A fire that broke out in an open area has been extinguished in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, on May 12, rescuers managed to extinguish the fire in three fire centers, with the total area of damage amounting to 6 hectares.

The firefighting was complicated by strong wind gusts of up to 10 m/s, which contributed to the spread of the fire.

In addition, the terrain made it difficult for firefighting equipment to access the fires. Therefore, the rescuers decided to act on foot, using backpack fire extinguishers and improvised means.

Image

Fifty-four rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment, including a Bogun swamp truck, were engaged in the firefighting operations. The Zaporizhzhia forestry of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" also sent 5 employees and 2 units of equipment.

Fire in Odesa: firefighters extinguish fire on 900 square meters11.05.24, 06:55 • 28129 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
odesaOdesa

