Fire extinguished in Zaporizhzhia on an open area of 6 hectares

A fire that broke out in an open area has been extinguished in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, on May 12, rescuers managed to extinguish the fire in three fire centers, with the total area of damage amounting to 6 hectares.

The firefighting was complicated by strong wind gusts of up to 10 m/s, which contributed to the spread of the fire.

In addition, the terrain made it difficult for firefighting equipment to access the fires. Therefore, the rescuers decided to act on foot, using backpack fire extinguishers and improvised means.

Fifty-four rescuers and 13 pieces of equipment, including a Bogun swamp truck, were engaged in the firefighting operations. The Zaporizhzhia forestry of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" also sent 5 employees and 2 units of equipment.

Fire in Odesa: firefighters extinguish fire on 900 square meters