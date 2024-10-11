Large-scale accident on the Lviv bypass road has already claimed two lives

The death toll from a large-scale accident involving a Warsaw-Odesa bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and cars on the Lviv bypass has risen to two, Lviv RMA head Maxim Kozitsky said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

According to the information available now, the death toll has risen to two. Our sincere condolences to the families - Kozitsky wrote.

Addendum

Today, on October 11, at about 06:30, a massive accident with victims occurred on the Lviv bypass near the village of Chishky, on the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway, involving a Warsaw-Odesa international bus, a Nova Poshta truck, and several cars.

Earlier it was known about one killed and 27 wounded.