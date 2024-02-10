A large family was killed in the shelling of Kharkiv

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by Russians in one of the private residential buildings, a fire killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children. A man and his wife died in another house. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

In one of the private residential buildings, a fire killed an entire family of 5 people: a husband and wife and their three children (seven-year-old, four-year-old and seven-month-old boys) - Sinegubov said.

It is noted that the fire was caused by a fuel leak, after which a hazardous substance leaked down the street where the residential sector is located. The man's body was found in the corridor of the house, and the mother and children tried to escape in the bathroom. The search for the body of the youngest boy continues.

In another house, a 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were killed. Two women aged 61 and 39, as well as a 45-year-old man were injured - added the head of the OBA.

All the circumstances are being established, and the relevant services are working at the scene.

Recall

A Russian attack on the village of Veletynske in the Kherson region of Ukraine resulted in the shelling of an entire family. The father and mother were injured, and their daughter sustained injuries incompatible with life.