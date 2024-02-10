A large family was killed in the shelling of Kharkiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106502 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114999 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157596 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160781 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258886 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175674 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166547 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230931 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 53529 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 60547 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 58955 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 36986 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 49867 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258863 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230915 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216581 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242112 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228583 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106460 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80642 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86179 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114686 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115510 views
A large family was killed in the shelling of Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35964 views

Russian shelling of Kharkiv caused a fire that killed a family of 5, including 3 children, and killed a man and his wife in another house.

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv by Russians in one of the private residential buildings, a fire killed an entire family of 5 people, including 3 children. A man and his wife died in another house. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

In one of the private residential buildings, a fire killed an entire family of 5 people: a husband and wife and their three children (seven-year-old, four-year-old and seven-month-old boys)

- Sinegubov said.

It is noted that the fire was caused by a fuel leak, after which a hazardous substance leaked down the street where the residential sector is located. The man's body was found in the corridor of the house, and the mother and children tried to escape in the bathroom. The search for the body of the youngest boy continues.

In another house, a 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were killed. Two women aged 61 and 39, as well as a 45-year-old man were injured

- added the head of the OBA.

All the circumstances are being established, and the relevant services are working at the scene.

Recall

A Russian attack on the village of Veletynske in the Kherson region of Ukraine resulted in the shelling of an entire family. The father and mother were injured, and their daughter sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

