A hit to a railroad infrastructure facility occurs in Sumy region, train traffic resumes

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 1889 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131132 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 136575 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 225258 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167220 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161459 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146515 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212901 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112758 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199795 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100159 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 37829 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 46978 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97935 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67662 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 225258 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199795 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226092 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213678 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 67662 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 97935 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155764 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154670 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158551 views
A hit to a railroad infrastructure facility occurs in Sumy region, train traffic resumes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26138 views

In Sumy region, a hit to a railroad infrastructure facility was reported, and an assistant driver was injured. Ukrzaliznytsia reports that train traffic has resumed, and some stations are operating as staging areas.

A hit to a railroad infrastructure facility was reported in Sumy region, and an assistant driver was injured. All flights that were temporarily stopped due to the power outage continue to run, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said, reports UNN

All trains that were temporarily stopped due to power outages after a large-scale enemy attack have been picked up by backup diesel locomotives and continue to run. Unfortunately, there was a hit to the railway infrastructure in Sumy region

- , UZ said in a statement.

It is reported that the attack damaged the contact network and buildings, and injured an assistant driver. He was hospitalized, his life is not in danger.

According to UZ, some stations, which were also de-energized due to the outage in the city's networks, have already been switched to backup generators and are being used as resilience centers for citizens to recharge their gadgets and wait in shelters until the alarm goes off.

Suburban electric trains in some regions are running with delays, while the situation with City Express in Kyiv and Dnipro remains unchanged - traffic is running on schedule.

Deviations from the schedules can be found at link

Ukrzaliznytsia also said that power and communication outages could affect the relevance of information on the portal. We are doing everything to minimize the consequences.

Shmyhal: 15 regions suffered from massive Russian attack, energy sector was targeted, there are damages in a number of regions26.08.24, 10:45 • 125769 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

