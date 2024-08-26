A hit to a railroad infrastructure facility occurs in Sumy region, train traffic resumes

A hit to a railroad infrastructure facility was reported in Sumy region, and an assistant driver was injured. All flights that were temporarily stopped due to the power outage continue to run, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia said, reports UNN.

All trains that were temporarily stopped due to power outages after a large-scale enemy attack have been picked up by backup diesel locomotives and continue to run. Unfortunately, there was a hit to the railway infrastructure in Sumy region - , UZ said in a statement.

It is reported that the attack damaged the contact network and buildings, and injured an assistant driver. He was hospitalized, his life is not in danger.

According to UZ, some stations, which were also de-energized due to the outage in the city's networks, have already been switched to backup generators and are being used as resilience centers for citizens to recharge their gadgets and wait in shelters until the alarm goes off.

Suburban electric trains in some regions are running with delays, while the situation with City Express in Kyiv and Dnipro remains unchanged - traffic is running on schedule.

Deviations from the schedules can be found at link.

Ukrzaliznytsia also said that power and communication outages could affect the relevance of information on the portal. We are doing everything to minimize the consequences.

Shmyhal: 15 regions suffered from massive Russian attack, energy sector was targeted, there are damages in a number of regions