A high-speed target is moving towards Odesa region: residents are urged to stay in shelters

The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in Odesa region, UNN reports.

"High-speed target in Odesa region," the statement reads.

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents of the region to stay in shelters.

"Odesa region, I ask everyone to stay in shelters until the air raid is over! It is important!" - Kiper said.

Missile attack on Odesa on April 29: death toll rises to 7