A high-speed target is moving towards Odesa region: residents are urged to stay in shelters
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents of the region to take shelter because of a high-speed target moving toward Odesa region.
The Air Force warned of a high-speed target in Odesa region, UNN reports.
"High-speed target in Odesa region," the statement reads.
The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, urged residents of the region to stay in shelters.
"Odesa region, I ask everyone to stay in shelters until the air raid is over! It is important!" - Kiper said.
