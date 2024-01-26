A high-rise building in Brovary, Kyiv region, is on fire, one person is injured

On Friday evening, January 26, police received a report of a fire in an apartment in Brovary, Kyiv region. This was reported by the regional police, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the fire broke out on the 15th floor on Chornykh Zaporozhets Street. Firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire. Currently, one victim is known - the owner of the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A man died in a house fire in Kyiv region

The investigative team of the Brovary Police Department of Kyiv Region and the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.