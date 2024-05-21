Group of Ukrainian servicemen undergoes F-16 maintenance training in the Netherlands

10 Ukrainian servicemen have undergone training in the Netherlands on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets, which the country agreed to provide to Ukraine, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"10 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in the Netherlands to maintain F-16 fighter jets. The Netherlands has agreed to provide Ukraine with at least 24 F-16s. They also need to be supported," the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As noted, "the Ukrainians have learned to service all the important components for a fighter pilot. This includes the helmet, oxygen systems and parachutes on board".

"The training also included assembling and testing a rescue kit. This allows the pilot to survive for several days after a forced landing. Among other things, it contains food and medicine," the Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that "the training prepares students for all possible risks of the F-16 mission. This will ultimately also provide better protection for Ukrainian pilots.

The Dutch Defense Ministry also noted that the country is a co-initiator of the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania. "11 F-16s have been delivered to the EFTC," the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters from Denmark within a month - Danish Prime Minister