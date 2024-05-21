Group of Ukrainian servicemen undergoes F-16 maintenance training in the Netherlands

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59987 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103307 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146411 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246983 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173372 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164767 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223991 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62329 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100459 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32107 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43254 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36169 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223991 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210299 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236151 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223072 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 60006 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36169 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43254 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112226 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113171 views
Group of Ukrainian servicemen undergoes F-16 maintenance training in the Netherlands

Group of Ukrainian servicemen undergoes F-16 maintenance training in the Netherlands

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54604 views

10 Ukrainian servicemen were trained in the Netherlands to maintain F-16 fighter jets.

10 Ukrainian servicemen have undergone training in the Netherlands on the maintenance of F-16 fighter jets, which the country agreed to provide to Ukraine, the Dutch Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"10 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in the Netherlands to maintain F-16 fighter jets. The Netherlands has agreed to provide Ukraine with at least 24 F-16s. They also need to be supported," the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement.

As noted, "the Ukrainians have learned to service all the important components for a fighter pilot. This includes the helmet, oxygen systems and parachutes on board".

"The training also included assembling and testing a rescue kit. This allows the pilot to survive for several days after a forced landing. Among other things, it contains food and medicine," the Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that "the training prepares students for all possible risks of the F-16 mission. This will ultimately also provide better protection for Ukrainian pilots.

The Dutch Defense Ministry also noted that the country is a co-initiator of the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania. "11 F-16s have been delivered to the EFTC," the Dutch Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters from Denmark within a month - Danish Prime Minister13.05.24, 20:53 • 23055 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World

