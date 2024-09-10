A group of SES pyrotechnics explodes in Dnipropetrovs'k region: one sapper is killed

On Tuesday, September 10, a group of pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine exploded while performing a combat mission in Dnipropetrovs'k region. One of the sappers was killed. This was stated by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

The emergency service explained that the explosion occurred during demining operations when a munition detonated.

A sapper driver was killed and another sapper was wounded. He was hospitalized in a hospital - the SES said in a statement.

The agency said that the deceased was Chief Master Sergeant of the Civil Defense Service Kukla Anatoliy Mykolayovych.

He was a sapper driver of the pyrotechnic department of the special purpose emergency and rescue detachment of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Dnipro region.

Anatoliy was a member of the SES since 2014. His dedication, reliability and courage will always be remembered by his colleagues

- rescuers add.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed state-owned enterprises to raise funds for demining from the NBU account. The government also increased compensation for the cost of demining agricultural land to 100%.