In Kyiv, sappers seize wreckage of Russian X-101 cruise missile

In the capital, after a morning attack by the occupiers, sappers seized fragments of an X-101 class cruise missile, UNN reports citing the State Emergency Service.

Today, a pyrotechnic team was working to eliminate the consequences of a rocket attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

"At the scene, sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine removed the safe remnants of a Russian strategic air-to-ground cruise missile X-101. No one was injured," the rescuers said.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv: debris falling in 8 districts, damage to metro station in Sviatoshyno, one hospitalized

UNN cited a source as saying that during the combined attack on Kyiv on the morning of September 2, the Russians used missiles produced in the third quarter of this year.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said that Russians use universal planning and correction modules that use foreign-made microelectronics to drop guided aircraft bombs on Ukraine.