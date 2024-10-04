A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment in the capital: preliminary, no injuries were reported

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 84704 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 158070 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133076 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140288 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177710 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111912 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169159 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104676 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114018 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137524 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137031 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 74566 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105482 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107672 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 158070 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177710 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169159 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196647 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185730 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137038 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137529 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144948 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136459 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153469 views
A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment in the capital: preliminary, no injuries were reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40950 views

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out on the balcony of the 8th floor, probably due to the fall of drone debris. According to preliminary reports, there were no injuries, and emergency services are working at the scene.

A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment on the 8th floor of a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

The probable cause of the fire was the fall of the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Emergency services units have already been sent to the scene to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Recall

Earlier, air defense was activated in Kyiv and the region due to an attack by enemy UAVs.

Explosions occurred in Kyiv: air defense is working - Head of KCMA03.10.24, 23:47 • 39317 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

