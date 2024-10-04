A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment in the capital: preliminary, no injuries were reported

A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment on the 8th floor of a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

Details

The probable cause of the fire was the fall of the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Emergency services units have already been sent to the scene to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Recall

Earlier, air defense was activated in Kyiv and the region due to an attack by enemy UAVs.

