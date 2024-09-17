Fire broke out in warehouses in the Kyiv region: it took several hours to extinguish

A fire broke out in warehouses in Kyiv region and was extinguished for several hours, the State Emergency Service in the region reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday at 14:58, the operational dispatch service of the Boryspil district received a report of a fire in the village of Hnidyn," the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers from the Kyiv region, the city of Kyiv, and the village fire department of Hnidyn arrived at the scene.

"Upon arrival, it was found that the warehouse was on fire. Thanks to prompt actions, the fire was extinguished at 18:22 on an area of 900 square meters," the statement said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

