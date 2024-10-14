A fire broke out in the capital's Comfort Town residential complex: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in Kyiv's Comfort Town residential complex on an area of 5 square meters. Rescuers localized the fire in half an hour, but the information about an explosion has not been confirmed.
Today, on October 14, a fire broke out in the Kyiv residential complex Comfort Town on an area of 5 square meters. Rescuers localized the fire in half an hour. Information about the explosion has not yet been confirmed. This was reported by Pavlo Petrov, a major of the Civil Defense Service, to UNN .
Details
There was a fire on an area of 5 square meters. At 11:01 a.m., the State Emergency Service was called, and the fire was completely extinguished in half an hour
He noted that he could not yet confirm that something had exploded in the apartment.
Context
Today, the capital's Telegram channels reportedthat an explosion occurred in the Comfort Town residential complex.
Recall
At night, a fire broke out in the village of Romankiv, Kozynsk territorial community, Kyiv region, on the territory of a restaurant complex, covering an area of 2000 square meters. There were no casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.