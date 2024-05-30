A field of peonies blooms in Kholodny Yar in Cherkasy region

In one of the locations of Kholodny Yar, which is located in the Cherkasy region, a field of peonies is blooming. Now there are about 2,500 thousand bushes of the plant growing here. It is planned to expand it next year. peonies began to be planted 6 years ago, when the Krutoy zamis festival was organized here for the first time with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charity Foundation, reports UNN.

"When I came to Cherkasy region, I became interested in the history and nature of Kholodny Yar. Therefore, I immediately supported the idea of creating a ravine of peonies in one of its locations. I believe that in five years the entire landscape around will be planted with peonies. We do this so that people from all over Ukraine come here to admire the flowers, and after our victory - from abroad," says Alexander Voskoboynik, director of MHP-Urozhay.

The peony Ravine was created together with residents of local communities and guests of the Chigirin region who came here from different parts of Ukraine. Now the field of peonies has become a favorite place for photo shoots.

"Now there are six varieties of peonies growing here. Another 14 rare varieties were given to Krutoy zamis by the Botanical Garden.this year they will be planted, and next year they will also delight visitors with their color," Yuri Romancha, the mastermind of the Krutoy zamis festival, is convinced.

According to him, on August 4, everyone can join the planting of these flowers. After all, common causes unite.

"This field of peonies is a vivid example of community development. this is what our foundation and all its projects are about: a small business can scale, every good idea finds support for its implementation - and in the synergy of joint efforts of society, business and concerned activists, an attractive tourist location can be created from a clean field in a few years. Which, in turn, promotes the community, brings funds to local entrepreneurs and, accordingly, taxes to the local budget," said Tatiana Volochay, director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. the geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has systematically supported people who are in the regions of military operations, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who were left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.