A field of peonies blooms in Kholodny Yar in Cherkasy region

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 54317 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136872 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142080 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234497 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170301 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162938 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147444 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217378 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204008 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 39132 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 52711 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106899 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 33799 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102519 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234497 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217378 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204008 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230175 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217472 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 339 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102519 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106899 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157616 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156433 views
Actual
A field of peonies blooms in Kholodny Yar in Cherkasy region

A field of peonies blooms in Kholodny Yar in Cherkasy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25369 views

In one of the locations of Kholodny Yar, which is located in the Cherkasy region, a field of peonies is blooming. Now there are about 2,500 thousand bushes of the plant growing here. It is planned to expand it next year. Peonies began to be planted 6 years ago, when the Krutoy zamis festival was organized here for the first time with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charity Foundation.

In one of the locations of Kholodny Yar, which is located in the Cherkasy region, a field of peonies is blooming. Now there are about 2,500 thousand bushes of the plant growing here. It is planned to expand it next year. peonies began to be planted 6 years ago, when the Krutoy zamis festival was organized here for the first time with the support of the MHP-Hromada Charity Foundation, reports UNN.   

"When I came to Cherkasy region, I became interested in the history and nature of Kholodny Yar. Therefore, I immediately supported the idea of creating a ravine of peonies in one of its locations. I believe that in five years the entire landscape around will be planted with peonies. We do this so that people from all over Ukraine come here to admire the flowers, and after our victory - from abroad," says Alexander Voskoboynik, director of MHP-Urozhay.

The peony Ravine was created together with residents of local communities and guests of the Chigirin region who came here from different parts of Ukraine. Now the field of peonies has become a favorite place for photo shoots.

"Now there are six varieties of peonies growing here. Another 14 rare varieties were given to Krutoy zamis by the Botanical Garden.this year they will be planted, and next year they will also delight visitors with their color," Yuri Romancha, the mastermind of the Krutoy zamis festival, is convinced.

According to him, on August 4, everyone can join the planting of these flowers. After all, common causes unite.

"This field of peonies is a vivid example of community development. this is what our foundation and all its projects are about: a small business can scale, every good idea finds support for its implementation - and in the synergy of joint efforts of society, business and concerned activists, an attractive tourist location can be created from a clean field in a few years. Which, in turn, promotes the community, brings funds to local entrepreneurs and, accordingly, taxes to the local budget," said Tatiana Volochay, director of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. the geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has systematically supported people who are in the regions of military operations, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who were left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy

Contact us about advertising