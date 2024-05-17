A fatal accident occurs on Brovarskyi Avenue in the capital: a small child is killed, a man and a pregnant woman are in serious condition

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 59790 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103265 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146372 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150763 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246942 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173365 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164761 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62186 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100423 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 31945 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43009 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35924 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210273 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223046 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 59790 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 35924 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43009 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112219 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113164 views
A fatal accident occurs on Brovarskyi Avenue in the capital: a small child is killed, a man and a pregnant woman are in serious condition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102871 views

A 1.5-year-old child was killed in a fatal traffic accident on Brovarsky Avenue in Kyiv, and a pregnant woman and a man were hospitalized in serious condition; a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

A fatal car accident occurred on Brovarskyi Avenue in the capital, a child was killed, a pregnant woman and a man are in serious condition in hospital, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

As stated, the accident occurred around 12:30 on Brovarsky Avenue.

It was established that the 38-year-old driver, driving a BMW, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with an oncoming Changan, which, after the impact, drove in an uncontrolled state into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Chevrolet Aveo.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet Aveo and his passenger, a pregnant woman, were taken to hospital in serious condition and unconscious. Another passenger, a 1.5-year-old child, died at the scene of the accident as a result of her injuries

- the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of traffic safety rules that caused the victim's death was initiated (Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The driver of the BMW was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The Drager device showed that he was sober.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared against the driver.

The number of road accidents in Ukraine has increased by a quarter - police27.01.24, 04:52 • 33055 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
chevrolet-aveoChevrolet Aveo
ukraineUkraine

