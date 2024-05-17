A fatal accident occurs on Brovarskyi Avenue in the capital: a small child is killed, a man and a pregnant woman are in serious condition

A fatal car accident occurred on Brovarskyi Avenue in the capital, a child was killed, a pregnant woman and a man are in serious condition in hospital, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

As stated, the accident occurred around 12:30 on Brovarsky Avenue.

It was established that the 38-year-old driver, driving a BMW, drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with an oncoming Changan, which, after the impact, drove in an uncontrolled state into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Chevrolet Aveo.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet Aveo and his passenger, a pregnant woman, were taken to hospital in serious condition and unconscious. Another passenger, a 1.5-year-old child, died at the scene of the accident as a result of her injuries - the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of traffic safety rules that caused the victim's death was initiated (Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The driver of the BMW was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The Drager device showed that he was sober.

A notice of suspicion is being prepared against the driver.

