A drone attacked a refinery in the Belgorod region of Russia - rosmedia

Last night, on September 29, a drone crashed into the territory of an oil refinery in the Belgorod region of Russia, Russian media reported, UNN reported.

According to Asta, the drone fell on the territory of the refinery in the village of Bykivka, Yakovlevsky urban district.

Preliminarily, no one was injured and the tanks were not damaged.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 17 UAVs were shot down over the region overnight. In total, the Russian defense ministry said that the regions of the federation were allegedly attacked by 125 Ukrainian UAVs on Sunday night.