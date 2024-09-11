A direct way to bury the case. Lawyer on transferring criminal proceedings against the NBU's chief lawyer from the SBI to the police

The transfer of the criminal proceedings against the director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, Oleksandr Zyma, from the State Bureau of Investigation to the police department of the Pechersk district of Kyiv is an attempt to bury the case. This opinion was expressed by lawyer Serhiy Lysenko in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Dumping the case to the district police department is a direct way to hide and bury the case. And, unfortunately, in most cases they succeed - Lysenko noted.

According to him, in order to prevent law enforcement from "leaking" Zyma's case, it is necessary to file complaints with a higher prosecutor.

As for mechanisms to combat this and prevent it, objectively speaking, only complaints to a higher prosecutor will work. But their effectiveness is 50/50. It all depends on how much the case needs to be buried - Lysenko emphasized.

Earlier, security expert Serhiy Shabovta said in a commentary to UNN that Zyma has a patron and therefore feels impunity. According to him, the National Bank's chief lawyer, Oleksandr Zyma, is a person close to NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi. That is why he is confident that he will not be prosecuted under the current legislation for his violations.

The SBI has opened criminal proceedings against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine , under articles that refer to abuse of power and official position. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU. The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded that fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million be canceled. These lawsuits were filed before the NBU decided to liquidate Concorde and put it into temporary administration.

On April 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recognized Yulia Sosiedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, as a victim in this criminal proceeding. According to Yulia Sosiedka, Concorde's co-owner, Zyma deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions .

However, SBI investigators ignored this court decision for more than 4 months and did not hand Yulia Sosiedka a memo on the rights of the victim. Instead, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office transferred Zyma's case to the Pechersk District Police Department for investigation. Yulia Sosiedka does not rule out that this is an attempt to delay the investigation into the case.