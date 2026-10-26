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Cruise liner collided with a container ship in a German port

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

In Bremerhaven, Mein Schiff 3 collided with a container ship during a storm. None of the 3,350 people on board were injured.

Cruise liner collided with a container ship in a German port
Photo: emha

In Germany, the Mein Schiff 3 cruise liner collided with a container ship in the port of Bremerhaven. The incident occurred in stormy weather. UNN reports this, citing Euronews.

Details

"It seems our journey has come to an end," a woman commented on what was happening aboard the cruise liner.

Video footage published by the German news agency dpa shows the cruise ship, accompanied by tugboats, leaving the port amid heavy waves. 

The collision then occurs. 

The Nordsee-Zeitung newspaper reported that the side of the container ship was damaged, but no water entered it.

Tui Cruises, which owns the Mein Schiff series of liners, confirmed the collision. A company representative said that the vessel had collided with only one container ship, not two, as had been claimed in some media reports.

According to her, the Mein Schiff 3 is moored at the quay, and the damage is being assessed.

At the time of the accident, there were 2,428 passengers and 922 crew members on board. There were no injuries, and everyone can remain on board for the time being.

Experts are currently working at the scene, examining the vessels.

The company representative said that additional information would be provided as soon as "confirmed data becomes available."

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Julia Shramko

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