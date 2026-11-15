A Copa Airlines passenger plane and a UPS cargo Boeing collided at Miami Airport

At Miami International Airport, a Copa Airlines passenger aircraft collided with a UPS Boeing 767 cargo plane while taxiing. The incident occurred after the cargo aircraft ended up in the path of the passenger plane, which had arrived from Panama. Bloomberg reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the collision occurred at around 9:00 p.m. local time. The Copa Airlines Boeing 737, operating Flight 427 from Panama, clipped the UPS cargo aircraft with its wing.

An audio recording of the pilots’ communications with air traffic controllers shows that the Boeing 767 cargo aircraft was supposed to give way to the passenger plane, which had just landed.

We went too far, and then he clipped us with his wing – the UPS pilot said in response to the controller’s question about the collision.

The flight-tracking service Flightradar24 also reported the time of the incident.

At the time of publication, UPS and Copa Airlines had not commented on the circumstances of the collision. The report contained no information about injuries or the extent of the damage to the aircraft.

The incident occurred amid widespread problems in U.S. air travel

The collision in Miami occurred a day after a major technical failure that caused the longest nationwide suspension of flights in the United States in more than 20 years.

The cause was data overload, which disrupted the operation of communications systems and radar equipment used by air traffic control services.

According to FlightAware, more than 6,500 flights were canceled in the United States on Saturday, while another 8,200 were delayed.

Against the backdrop of the problems, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he intended to ask Congress to allocate $50 billion in emergency funding to modernize the air traffic control system.

Air travel collapse in the United States disrupted more than 15,000 flights - thousands of travelers stranded at airports