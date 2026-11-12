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Car carrying a Russian colonel exploded in St. Petersburg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

A car carrying a Russian serviceman exploded in St. Petersburg. The colonel was killed, and his relative was injured.

Car carrying a Russian colonel exploded in St. Petersburg
Source: Russian media

An explosion occurred in the settlement of Shushary in St. Petersburg, russia, on the morning of November 12. According to Russian media, a car driven by a Russian serviceman exploded, UNN reports.

Details

Russian media, citing sources, report that a colonel was killed. A family member was with him and survived, but was injured.

It is reported that the explosive device was allegedly activated remotely.

The serviceman’s death was confirmed by Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Car explodes in Moscow region – top Russian Ministry of Defense officer killed09.06.26, 20:44 • 11376 views

Julia Shramko

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