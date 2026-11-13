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A car belonging to Azarov’s press secretary exploded in Moscow, Russian media report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

A Toyota Fortuner registered to Serhii Zavorotnyi exploded in Moscow. He suffered shrapnel wounds and severe leg injuries but survived.

A car belonging to Azarov’s press secretary exploded in Moscow, Russian media report
Source: Russian media

A car allegedly belonging to Serhii Zavorotnyi, press secretary to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, exploded in Moscow — Russian media reported on November 13, UNN writes.

Details

The car that exploded in Moscow belongs to the press secretary of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, according to SHOT.

"The black Toyota Fortuner drove about 200 meters along Kirovohradska Street after leaving a courtyard. The SUV is registered to Serhii Zavorotnyi, a 72-year-old journalist, candidate of historical sciences, and spokesperson for former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. He is now being taken to hospital," the report said.

According to the report, "shrapnel wounds to the chest and back, as well as severe injuries to the legs, were diagnosed in the former press secretary of Ukraine's ex-prime minister, who was injured in the explosion."

"Preliminarily, an improvised explosive device had been placed under the driver's seat and detonated several minutes after the car left the courtyard. Seventy-two-year-old Serhii Zavorotnyi survived," the report said.

Car carrying a Russian colonel exploded in St. Petersburg12.11.26, 09:00 • 5874 views

Julia Shramko

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