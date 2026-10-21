A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of Finland

Near the coast of the Finnish town of Inkoo, marine archaeologists identified the wreckage of the British sailing ship Bedford, which sank in 1865. The vessel lay on the seabed for more than 160 years, and archival documents and underwater research helped establish its name. The Finnish broadcaster Yle reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The ship was built in January 1864 in Sunderland, England. It was approximately 45 meters long, and its maiden voyage took it to Hong Kong.

However, Bedford’s maritime history proved to be short. In October 1865, the sailing ship, under the command of Captain M. B. Nattrass, set out from St. Petersburg for the Amur River, carrying 6,000 sacks of rye flour.

How the British sailing ship sank

During the voyage, strong winds caused the vessel to run aground in shallow waters near Rönnshär. Finnish pilots came to the crew’s aid and rescued all 19 sailors.

Part of the cargo was also salvaged. After the accident, the damaged vessel drifted toward Inkoo, where it collided with an island and finally sank.

Experts from the Finnish Heritage Agency examined the wreckage during underwater dives. Comparing the ship’s structural features with registration records and historical documents made it possible to establish its origins.

Archaeologists call the find exceptional. The preserved remains of Bedford and a 3D model created on their basis will help researchers study in greater detail the construction of British merchant sailing ships of the 19th century.

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