A boat with passengers sank in the Congo: 78 people dead, dozens missing

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

A boat with passengers sank in the Congo: 78 people dead, dozens missing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19577 views

A boat with 278 passengers capsized off the shore of Lake Kivu in DR Congo. 78 people died and many are missing. The vessel was overloaded due to the danger of land routes in the region.

At least 78 people have drowned and many others are missing after a boat allegedly carrying 278 passengers capsized Thursday morning just a few hundred meters off the shore of Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports UNN citing the Guardian.

Details

The accident occurred just as the MV Merdy was about to dock at Kituku port, near Goma town, after crossing the lake from Minowa town.

Many watching the unfolding disaster from the pier were waiting to meet friends and family on board or were traders from a nearby market.

According to survivors who spoke to the Guardian, there were 278 people on board the boat, which was designed to carry only 80 people.

The governor of South Kivu province said the death toll so far stood at 78, with 278 people on board. “The exact numbers will be determined in at least three days because not all the bodies have been found yet,” Jean-Jacques Purisi told Reuters.

The route across Lake Kivu has become crowded and increasingly used as fighting in the region between government forces and M23 rebels has made the roads dangerous or impassable.

Between Goma and Minova, trucks carrying food and other supplies are stopped or searched, forcing many traders to transport goods across Lake Kivu. Insecurity has also made the cost of road transportation unaffordable for most people.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
reutersReuters
democratic-republic-of-the-congoDemocratic Republic of the Congo

