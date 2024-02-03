A blackout occurred in Belgorod
A large-scale emergency power outage has occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod due to a technical malfunction in the grid, and power engineers expect to restore power supply within 1-1.5 hours.
A massive emergency power outage has occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod. This was reported by the ASTRA telegram channel, UNN reports .
According to local authorities, there was a technical failure in the network. Power engineers said that specialists have already begun repairs. According to them, the power supply will be restored within 1 to 1.5 hours.
