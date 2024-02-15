A batch of drugs worth a million hryvnias seized in Volyn

In Volyn region, law enforcement officers found drugs worth one million hryvnias. The organizer of the drug business and three of his accomplices were detained. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

As noted, a previously convicted 48-year-old resident of Kovel organized a drug business and attracted six accomplices from among the previously convicted and those serving their sentences. The gang specialized in the sale of cannabis, amphetamine, subutex and Alpha-PVP salts.

The organizer ordered some of the drugs from suppliers, and, for example, cannabis was to be grown by his 43-year-old accomplice using "artisanal equipment". Another member of the criminal group, working as a taxi driver, delivered drugs to customers.

According to the National Police, some of the prohibited substances were sold on the territory of the penal colony by two men serving their sentences.

The organizer and the so-called "taxi driver" were detained while transporting drugs from Ivano-Frankivsk to Volyn region with the aim of trying to sell a large batch of Subutex.

During the search of the car, 100 blisters with the drug and 20 thousand hryvnias were seized.

In total, during the investigation, the law enforcement seized drugs worth almost UAH 1 million, draft records and two cars used to transport the drugs - the National Police said.

The organizer and three accomplices have been detained. All seven persons involved in the case are to be served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues).