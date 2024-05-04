A 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region
Russian shelling of the villages of Cherkaski Tyshky and Odnorobivka in Kharkiv region injured a 74-year-old woman and damaged houses and power lines.
A 74-year-old lie was injured in the Russian shelling of Cherkaski Tyshky village in Kharkiv district, and houses and networks were damaged as a result of the shelling of Odnorobivka village. UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
Details
Around 14:00, the occupants shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery. As a result of five strikes, two two-story apartment buildings, a private house and power grids were damaged. There were no casualties, and specialists are working to eliminate the consequences.
And at 15:15, the occupiers struck the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, with multiple rocket launchers.
A hit to a private house. A 74-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in a medical institution,
Recall
