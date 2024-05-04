A 74-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kharkiv region

A 74-year-old lie was injured in the Russian shelling of Cherkaski Tyshky village in Kharkiv district, and houses and networks were damaged as a result of the shelling of Odnorobivka village. UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Details

Around 14:00, the occupants shelled the village of Odnorobivka with artillery. As a result of five strikes, two two-story apartment buildings, a private house and power grids were damaged. There were no casualties, and specialists are working to eliminate the consequences.

And at 15:15, the occupiers struck the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, with multiple rocket launchers.

A hit to a private house. A 74-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in a medical institution, - Syniehubov wrote.

Recall

Liquidation of the consequences of massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv continues On the night of May 4, Russian invaders launched a massive attack with drone strikes on Kharkiv. There were 3 fires at different addresses.