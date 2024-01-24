A 60-ton gas carrier exploded in Mongolia: six people killed, about ten injured

In the capital of Mongolia Ulan Bator near the large market "Dunjingarav" exploded truck with 60 tons of gas. This is reported by UNN with reference to local media.

According to residents of nearby communities, the gas truck exploded and the fire spread quickly. As a result, several cars, neighboring residential buildings and a market caught fire.

According to local media when the 60-ton gas tank exploded, nearby cars were thrown 30-40 meters away.

According to preliminary reports, 6 people died in the fire, including three firefighters. More than 10 local residents were reportedly taken to hospital with burns.

According to Mongolian media, a gas truck driver was about to transport his cargo to Zamyn Uud, but had an accident at the Dunjingarav intersection and his car exploded.

Law enforcers are already investigating the cause of the fire. In particular, they will check the serviceability and safety of the gas cylinder.