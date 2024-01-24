A 60-ton gas carrier exploded in Mongolia: six people killed, about ten injured

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 29470 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105428 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133771 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133282 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173857 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170717 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279060 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178105 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167081 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43238 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101009 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100594 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102526 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 59036 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 29495 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247169 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257741 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23671 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133772 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105146 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105197 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121404 views
A 60-ton gas carrier exploded in Mongolia: six people killed, about ten injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27955 views

A 60-ton gasoline tanker truck exploded near a market in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, killing six people, including three firefighters, and injuring more than ten. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

In the capital of Mongolia Ulan Bator near the large market "Dunjingarav" exploded truck with 60 tons of gas. This is reported by UNN with reference to local media.

Details

According to residents of nearby communities, the gas truck exploded and the fire spread quickly. As a result, several cars, neighboring residential buildings and a market caught fire.

According to local media when the 60-ton gas tank exploded, nearby cars  were thrown 30-40 meters away.

According to preliminary reports, 6 people died in the fire, including three firefighters.  More than 10 local residents  were reportedly taken to hospital with burns.

According to Mongolian media, a gas truck driver was about to transport his cargo to Zamyn Uud, but had an accident at the Dunjingarav intersection and his car exploded. 

Law enforcers are already investigating the cause of the fire. In particular, they will check the serviceability and safety of the gas cylinder.

Tatiana Salganik

News of the World

