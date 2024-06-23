A 17-year-old resident of Kiev was charged with hooliganism due to the beating of a veteran

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 86155 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 95596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114287 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186324 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 231045 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141989 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368236 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181572 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149543 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197854 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 86155 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80623 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95597 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94768 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 114287 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2400 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10782 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12483 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16612 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37637 views
A 17-year-old resident of Kiev was charged with hooliganism due to the beating of a veteran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47510 views

A 17-year-old college student from Kiev was charged with hooliganism for physically assaulting and beating a former military veteran while walking his dog.

A 17-year-old resident of Kiev was charged with hooliganism due to the beating of a veteran

A 17-year-old resident of Kiev was charged with hooliganism due to an attack on a former military man. This was reported by the Kiev City Prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that around midnight on June 21, a 17-year-old resident of Kiev committed an act of hooliganism against a former serviceman who was returning home after a walk with a dog on Trostyanetskaya street. The suspect, together with two friends, initiated a conflict, he struck the man about ten blows to the face, after which the man fell.

The young man, who is a college student with enhanced military and physical training, was informed of suspicion.

For this crime, the sanction of the article may include a fine of one to two thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, probation supervision for up to five years, or restriction of liberty for a similar period.

The investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Darnytskyi Police Department of Kyiv.

Recall

The Kiev police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of beating a man in the Darnytskyi District of Kyiv. In social networks, they note that we are talking about a veteran of military operations, to whom three men approached while walking the dog and began to "show" for his hairstyle, after which one of the guys hit the man in the face.

In Dnipro, "Tishchenko's fighters" beat a man20.06.24, 19:36 • 17483 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

KyivCrimes and emergencies
