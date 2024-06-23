A 17-year-old resident of Kiev was charged with hooliganism due to the beating of a veteran

A 17-year-old resident of Kiev was charged with hooliganism due to an attack on a former military man. This was reported by the Kiev City Prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

During the pre-trial investigation, it was established that around midnight on June 21, a 17-year-old resident of Kiev committed an act of hooliganism against a former serviceman who was returning home after a walk with a dog on Trostyanetskaya street. The suspect, together with two friends, initiated a conflict, he struck the man about ten blows to the face, after which the man fell.

The young man, who is a college student with enhanced military and physical training, was informed of suspicion.

For this crime, the sanction of the article may include a fine of one to two thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens, probation supervision for up to five years, or restriction of liberty for a similar period.

The investigation is being carried out by investigators of the Darnytskyi Police Department of Kyiv.

Recall

The Kiev police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of beating a man in the Darnytskyi District of Kyiv. In social networks, they note that we are talking about a veteran of military operations, to whom three men approached while walking the dog and began to "show" for his hairstyle, after which one of the guys hit the man in the face.

