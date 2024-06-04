A 14-year-old girl suffered a spinal injury while descending from Mount Hoverla

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a 14-year-old girl, descending from Mount Hoverla, suffered a spinal injury. This is reported by the state service of Ukraine for emergency situations, reports UNN.

Details

On June 3, during the descent from Mount Hoverla, a 14-year-old resident of Zhytomyr region suffered a spinal injury and needed the help of rescuers to transport her to the foot of the mountain. In a mountainous area, the girl was part of a tourist group of 19 people.

Mountain rescuers from Vorokhta arrived at the scene and provided pre-medical assistance to the victim. After that, they transported her to the Zaroslyak base, where they handed her over to medical personnel for further examination and treatment.

Tourists are advised not to go to the mountains: there is a threat of avalanches in the Carpathians