8500 Ukrainian refugees found jobs in Germany in September

8500 Ukrainian refugees found jobs in Germany in September

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36113 views

In September, 8,500 Ukrainian refugees got jobs, started studying or started a business in Germany. This is twice as many as last year, thanks to the Job Turbo project and integration courses.

In September alone, 8,500 Ukrainian refugees got jobs in the German labor market, started studying or started doing business, German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil said, UNN reports with reference to DW.

According to the publication, this figure is more than double the figure for September 2023.

According to Heil, the reason for the increased employment of Ukrainian refugees is the effectiveness of the Job Turbo project, which helps those with basic knowledge of German to find a job immediately after completing integration courses.

As of July 2024, about 266,000 of the 700,000 Ukrainians of working age who arrived in Germany were employed. At the same time, 213,000 of them found jobs in the social insurance sector, and 53,000 worked part-time. According to the Labor Agency, the main problem Ukrainians face when looking for a job is the complicated process of recognizing foreign professional qualifications.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Our people abroad
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

