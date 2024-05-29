ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
80 thousand those liable for military service updated their military credentials through the CAA-Ministry of Defense

80 thousand those liable for military service updated their military credentials through the CAA-Ministry of Defense

Kyiv

More than 80,000 Ukrainian conscripts, conscripts and reservists have updated their military ID cards through the Administrative Services Center, which is the second most popular service for updating such data.

This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Now the Central Administrative District is in the conditional second place in terms of the number - 80 thousand conscripts, conscripts and reservists have updated their data through the Central Administrative District. It is also quite a popular service, people use the services of the CAA, trust them and, accordingly, decided to go the already familiar way and did it

Lazutkin said.

More than 1.2 million Ukrainians liable for military service updated their data, of which almost 1.175 million used the Reserve+ app, 45 thousand updated their data through the shopping center and joint venture. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

