80 thousand those liable for military service updated their military credentials through the CAA-Ministry of Defense

80 thousand Ukrainian conscripts, conscripts and reservists updated their military credentials through the Administrative Services Center. TSPAU is in second place among services for updating data.

This was stated by the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Dmitry Lazutkin on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Now the Central Administrative District is in the conditional second place in terms of the number - 80 thousand conscripts, conscripts and reservists have updated their data through the Central Administrative District. It is also quite a popular service, people use the services of the CAA, trust them and, accordingly, decided to go the already familiar way and did it Lazutkin said.

recall

More than 1.2 million Ukrainians liable for military service updated their data, of which almost 1.175 million used the Reserve+ app, 45 thousand updated their data through the shopping center and joint venture.