8 archaeological sites of the capital were included in the register of immovable monuments of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19893 views

Eight valuable archaeological sites in Kyiv, including the St. Cyril's Monastery complex, the Smorodyn archaeological complex, and a Trypillian settlement, were included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine to preserve and research Ukraine's cultural heritage.

8 archaeological sites of the capital were included in the register of immovable monuments of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has included 8 valuable archaeological sites in the capital in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. This was reported by KCSA, UNN reports.

Details

Eight valuable archaeological sites in Kyiv have been included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine. The relevant list of objects was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on June 13, 2024, No. 701

 , the statement said.

It is noted that there are 8 objects of cultural heritage in Kyiv:

  • The archaeological complex of the St. Cyril's Monastery, twelfth century;
  • cultural layer of the monastery of the XII-XIII centuries, XII-XVIII centuries;
  • Necropolis of St. Cyril's Monastery, twelfth century;
  • The complex of the cave monastery in the estate of St. Cyril's Church, twelfth century;
  • remains of the monastery buildings, walls and the Gate Church with the bell tower of St. Cyril's Monastery, second half of the seventeenth century;
  • Smorodynskyi archaeological complex, IV-III millennia BC;
  • An underground structure on Smorodynskyi Descent, IV-III millennia BC;
  • Trypillian culture settlement on Smorodynskyi Descent, IV-III millennia BC

These sites are extremely valuable to our culture and history. They are living testimonies of past eras and reflect the diversity of our national heritage. The inclusion of these sites in the register is an important step in preserving and researching our history. It is also a confirmation of our commitment to future generations to preserve and research unique monuments to better understand our past and shape our future. I believe that the inclusion of these sites will stimulate new scientific research and open up new opportunities for scholars and cultural experts to learn about our multilayered cultural heritage

 ," said Maryna Solovyova, director of the KCSA's Cultural Heritage Protection Department.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine , Russia has destroyed or damaged 1062 cultural heritage sites. Most of the damage was done to monuments in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

CultureKyiv
Ukraine
Kherson
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Poland
