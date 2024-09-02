7 injured in Kharkiv due to Russian attack, two in serious condition - RMA

Seven people were injured in an enemy attack in Kharkiv, two of them in serious condition, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

At this moment, seven people are known to have been injured. A 60-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man are in serious condition. Another 5 women are in moderate condition - wrote Syniehubov on Telegram.

New Russian attack on Kharkiv: hits recorded on the territory of a university and in a garage cooperative