New Russian attack on Kharkiv: hits recorded on the territory of a university and in a garage cooperative

In Kharkiv, as a result of a new Russian attack, a garage cooperative and the territory of one of the universities were "hit". This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"According to preliminary data, two enemy KABs hit a garage cooperative located near residential buildings in Kyiv district. There is a fire. There are no casualties.

Another hit was recorded on the territory of one of the universities," said Syniehubov.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a sports infrastructure facility was also damaged.

Enemy attack on Kharkiv: 5 injured reported

After the enemy shelling in Kharkiv , 5 people were injured, the head of the RMA reported. Earlier, the mayor of the city reported 4 injured women in the Kyiv district. The liquidation of the consequences of the attack continues.