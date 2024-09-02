New Russian attack on Kharkiv: hits recorded on the territory of a university and in a garage cooperative

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 28633 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 44296 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152034 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156015 views
New Russian attack on Kharkiv: hits recorded on the territory of a university and in a garage cooperative

New Russian attack on Kharkiv: hits recorded on the territory of a university and in a garage cooperative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16598 views

In Kharkiv, Russian unmanned aerial vehicles hit a garage cooperative and the territory of a university. A fire broke out, a sports facility was damaged, and 5 people were reported injured.

In Kharkiv, as a result of a new Russian attack, a garage cooperative and the territory of one of the universities were "hit". This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"According to preliminary data, two enemy KABs hit a garage cooperative located near residential buildings in Kyiv district. There is a fire. There are no casualties.

Another hit was recorded on the territory of one of the universities," said Syniehubov.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a sports infrastructure facility was also damaged.

Previously

After the enemy shelling in Kharkiv , 5 people were injured, the head of the RMA reported. Earlier, the mayor of the city reported 4 injured women in the Kyiv district. The liquidation of the consequences of the attack continues.

