6 more participants joined the communique of the peace summit-Zelensky

During the week, six new participants joined the peace summit communique. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes UNN.

"This week, six other participants joined the communique of the peace summit. And our team is working to increase the number of new signatures," Zelensky writes.

He stressed the importance that every part of the world, every country and every leader who respects international law can prove themselves in bringing peace closer and restoring the full effectiveness of the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

"The first Peace Summit showed that it is possible to restore all aspects of security and true peace. But this requires the unity of the world. We work for such unity. Thank you to everyone who helps!",- he added.

