6 more participants joined the communique of the peace summit-Zelensky

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 85715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 186083 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230829 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141871 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368170 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181562 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149535 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197853 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 80193 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 95111 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 94339 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113853 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2222 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10686 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12393 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16538 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37570 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

6 more participants joined the communique of the peace summit-Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109003 views

The document remains open for signing

6 more participants joined the communique of the peace summit-Zelensky

During the week, six new participants joined the peace summit communique. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes UNN.

"This week, six other participants joined the communique of the peace summit. And our team is working to increase the number of new signatures," Zelensky writes.

He stressed the importance that every part of the world, every country and every leader who respects international law can prove themselves in bringing peace closer and restoring the full effectiveness of the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

"The first Peace Summit showed that it is possible to restore all aspects of security and true peace. But this requires the unity of the world. We work for such unity. Thank you to everyone who helps!",- he added.

recall

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba explained the reasons for the disappearance of signatures under the decision of the Peace Summit.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
