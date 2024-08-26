ukenru
48 settlements in Rivne region without electricity due to attack on power facility

48 settlements in Rivne region without electricity due to attack on power facility

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20015 views

An early morning attack on a power facility in Rivne Oblast left 30,000 consumers without electricity. Forty-eight settlements were cut off, the regional center was partially without power, and water supply was interrupted.

As a result of the morning attack of the Russian army on a power facility in Rivne region, 48 settlements were left without electricity , the regional center was partially cut off, Rivne RMA reported, UNN reports. 

Details

Reportedly, 48 settlements in the former Rivne district were left without electricity. The regional center is partially without power.

In total, more than 30 thousand consumers are without power. This is the result of the enemy's morning attack on a power facility in Rivne region.

- said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne RMA.

According to Koval, the lack of electricity also caused interruptions in water supply, as the pressure in the system dropped. Currently, power engineers are making every effort to restore power, he added. 

Earlier it was reported that Rivne region suffered an enemy missile attack on an energy infrastructure facility. The windows of a residential building were damaged. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar

