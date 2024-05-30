4 russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from olenya airfield

The departure of 4 enemy Tu-95MS bombers from the olenya airfield was recorded. This is reported by the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Attention!



The departure of 4 Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the olenya airfield was recorded



We will inform you about the change in the situation later

- Air Forces Of The Armed Forces Of Ukraine.

A threat of the use of attack UAVs was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions