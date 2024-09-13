4 killed and 18 wounded, including a child - the consequences of the shelling by the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region over the day

In the Kharkiv region, four people were killed and 18 others were injured in enemy attacks over the past day, September 12, including a 10-year-old girl and three rescuers. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

According to Sinegubov, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:

16:51 Kyivskyi district, Kharkiv. 2 private houses and 1 non-residential building were damaged as a result of hostile air shelling. 5 people were injured: three women aged 39, 70, 83, a 33-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl (acute stress reaction).

23:49 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 100 square meters.

23:48 Izium district, Borova TG, Borova village. As a result of the shelling the grass burned on the area of 400 square meters.

16:53 Kharkiv district, Dergachivska TG, Dergachi. As a result of the shelling by the UAF 3 people were injured: two women 65 and 54 years old, and a 31-year-old man.

15:20 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Bilyi Kolodyaz village. An outbuilding was burning.

13:03 Izyum district, Borova TG, Borova village. The shelling damaged 4 private houses, three outbuildings and a garage. 10 people were injured (3 of them were rescuers). 3 people died.

12:47 Izyum district, Borova TG, Borova village. The roof of a shop burned down as a result of the shelling. A 64-year-old woman died.

12:04 м. Kupyansk. A club and a civilian building were burning as a result of the shelling.

11:20 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Hlushkivka village. The shelling resulted in a direct hit to the territory of the farm, sheds were destroyed.

11:15 Kupyansk district, Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village. The shelling damaged a house and outbuildings.

11:08 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Morozova Dolyna village. A car was damaged as a result of an FPV drone strike. A 54-year-old man was injured.

